ProphesyAgainTV Pride on Full Display. SDA Wearing Crosses, Celebrating Birthdays, & False Prayers
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
2 days ago

Seventh Day Adventists are in apostasy, especially among those claiming to believe Present Truth. ProphesyAgainTV Pride on Full Display. Worldliness In Blind Laodiceans. Wearing Crosses, Celebrating Birthdays, False Prayers. Ellen White would rebuke Andrew Henriques if she were alive today.


Expect A Repeat: Herod's Birthday Party, Salome's Dance, Herodias' Call For Death Of A Protestant


🎈🎂Happy Birthday Son | Christian Is Now 18 | Send Him A Message In The Comment Section🙏🏾#birthday


🔥Andrew Must Cease & Desist💥Retract & Recant💥Delete His Posts & Videos About SDA Pastors😠 See GC 158


Elijah, A Person Or A Movement? What Does The Bible Say About The Elijah Message? John The Baptist https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J2BI4FLawIU&t=59s


JR Cofer Dreams Of Elijah. Andrew Henriques Gives Ellen White Writings To SDA. 4th Angel & The Youth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U-zTzNvNOwg


ProphesyAgainTV Apostasy Playlist: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm1dCXpxC025pZJ4KvnO04sv&si=Ktg1UsjVOdU9Q6CP


Messengers of Present Truth Ministries, Jeremiah Davis, ProphesyAgainTV Are Teaching False Doctrine https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI9QtYMxs0k


Judgment of the Living In The Sanctuary & Daniel Exposes SDA Pastors. Ellen White In Present Truth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Zdf8eV2HQ&t=410s


Judgment of the Living PROOF Irrefutable. William Miller & Elijah Bring New Light To The SDA Church https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4Y4-zWPIJk&t=1s


ProphesyAgainTV In Adultery With State. Seventh-Day Adventist Government Churches. Mark Of The Beast https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0EaKt7O_C8


ProphesyAgainTV Prophetic Dream of Secret Sins Of Seventh Day Adventists. Andrew Henriques Apostasy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yYER55_eqCI&t=245s


ProphesyAgainTV: Andrew Henriques Breaking The SDA Sacred Circle. Contradicts Ellen White and Bible https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UAHTfadqmXE


ProphesyAgainTV SDA Apostasy: Common Sense Protection. Ellen White, Guns, Firearms. Andrew Henriques https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QMrNeitzsQ&t=530s


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

sunday lawellen whiteandrew henriquespresent truthjudgment of the livingsda apostasyprophesyagaintvbirthdays are paganpharaohs birthdayandrew henriques sons birthdaygossip in sda churchsda hypocrisyprophesyagaintv apostasy
