Wake Up! EP 3 - S.D.S. Same Different Same (TRINITY)

Higher State Knowledge is gained through the act of seeking truth. Seek and ye shall find. This video presents the framework of Same Different Same and goes on to show several examples.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.