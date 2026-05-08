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Nitazoxanide with Bryana Burken, PharmD, RPh
Hotze Health
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Could nitazoxanide be one of the most overlooked tools for supporting the body against parasites, bacterial overgrowth, SIBO, and viral infections? In this episode, Bryana Burken, pharmacist and physician liaison with Physicians Preference Pharmacy, explains how nitazoxanide works, why it is considered a repurposed drug, and how it may support the body’s immune response.

Bryana discusses the history of nitazoxanide, its original use as an antiparasitic, and its broader modern applications. She explains how nitazoxanide works by interfering with the metabolism of harmful microbes while supporting immune balance and helping to reduce an overactive inflammatory response.

This episode highlights the importance of targeted treatment, especially when addressing complex gut and immune-related issues. Rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach, nitazoxanide may offer a temporary or cycled option for individuals dealing with difficult and/or recurring infections.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

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healthsibowellness revolutionbacterial overgrowthnitazoxanidebryana burken
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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