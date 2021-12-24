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Indoor Homegrown Diet
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140 views • December 24, 2021
This is the start of the Monkee Martian Project. I will be building towards a diet that will only consist of what I produce/raise in my home and nothing else for a full year.
Keywords
homesteadingorganic gardeningveganurban farmingindoor gardeningsurvival foodsurban gardeninghow to growaquaponicsraw veganindoor farmingsquare foot gardeningpro mixoptic ledviparspectragrowing crops indoorsindoor cropsindoor dietindoor vegetablesgrowing fruit indoorswinter gardeningwinter farmingyear round gardening
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