Dog Says “Take Your Babies!” And Mother Dog Says THIS I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
May 14, 2024
The mother dog in the rural area has 7 puppies. The 7 puppies, however, are wondering around the town and causing all these troubles. The other locals and even the neighbor dogs are sharing their uncomfortableness of them. At the same time, the locals are concerned about their safety. Would they be able to be rescued and find the nice and cozy home? Find out in the video!
