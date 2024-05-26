Create New Account
Dog Says “Take Your Babies!” And Mother Dog Says THIS I Kritter Klub
High Hopes
3204 Subscribers
19 views
Published Yesterday

Kritter Klub


May 14, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


The mother dog in the rural area has 7 puppies. The 7 puppies, however, are wondering around the town and causing all these troubles. The other locals and even the neighbor dogs are sharing their uncomfortableness of them. At the same time, the locals are concerned about their safety. Would they be able to be rescued and find the nice and cozy home? Find out in the video!


 More videos about ‘Woofers🐕’:


 • Woofers🐕


#Kritterklub #dogs #puppies


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EtqaQJmYhpA

babiesmotherdogrescuepuppieskritter klub

