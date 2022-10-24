Dems BLINDSIDED After MAJOR Shift In Key Demo that Spells Certain Doom In November

The Daily Caller reports, A poll conducted by a coalition of left-wing organizations has found that Democrats are rapidly losing the support of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) voters.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.