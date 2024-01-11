Create New Account
The Untouchables - Hunter Biden, Fani’s Lover, AWOL SecDef
Lori Colley
January 10, 2024 - If you have a “D” after your name, you are untouchable. So we are reminded every day when Democrat programs, pals, and products continue to dominate the political landscape. It doesn’t seem to matter what the issue is or how many laws they break. In this episode, we'll look at the contempt charge against Hunter Biden, Fani Willis's special prosecutor boyfriend, an AWOL SecDef, the border and the budget. Thanks for watching and praying!

