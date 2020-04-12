Priestly Blessing At Western Wall | ברכת הכהנים - מהכותל המערבי חג הפסח תש"פ

due to coronavirus, only the minyan of 10 men were allowed at the Kotel ~ Wailing or Western Wall, this year



The traditional intermediate days of Passover morning prayers, including the priestly blessing, took place this morning, Sunday, at the Western Wall Plaza with a single group of ten kohanim [Aaronic priests] who are residents of the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem, in accordance with the special regulations for the coronavirus pandemic. They were joined for a special prayer and blessing dedicated to the complete recovery of the United States and the entire world by U.S. Ambassador David Friedman who is also a kohen. The prayers were led by Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rabbi of the Western Wall and Holy Sites.



The kohanim prayed for all who have fallen ill among the Jewish people and the entire world and for the end of the pandemic.



This year marks 50 years since the reinstatement of the priestly blessing ceremony – which is now organized by the Western Wall Heritage Foundation – by the late Rabbi Menachem Mendel Gafner.



Rabbi Rabinowitz prayed for the sick among the Jewish people and the entire world and for the end of the pandemic, and said: “These days, with the entire Jewish people and everyone in the world looking up to Heaven, the priestly blessing is that much more significant. We know that the gates of tears are never closed, let alone the gates of the Western Wall. May the priestly blessing and the prayers of masses of Jews to protect us from harm rise up to Heaven and may G-d say – Stop! And may we all merit to return to pray a prayer of thanksgiving with great joy at the Western Wall.”