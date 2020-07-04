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Ambivalenz I - Urquell des menschlichen Leidens
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18 views • July 04, 2020
Menschen sind seltsam.
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Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Piotr Hummel
- Reflections
- Unforgettable
https://artlist.io/artist/189/piotr-hummel
Michael Ellery - Mystery
https://artlist.io/artist/182/michael-ellery
Aquartos - Loner Way
https://artlist.io/artist/369/aquartos
Jameson Nathan Jones - Noir
https://artlist.io/artist/671/jameson-nathan-jones
DELNOVA - Inside Your Mind
https://artlist.io/artist/787/delnova
Cunningham Manor - Through the Darkness
https://artlist.io/artist/699/cunningham-manor
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Artikel / Videos:
St. Valentin von Terni
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valentin_von_Terni
Conrads Sicht:
Wie Social Media dich kaputt machen kann
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnVWukclh88
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Conrads_Sicht
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
Rügenwalder Teewurst Originalwerbung - Die mit der Mühle! Alle!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwYQMpd_eZA
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
______________________
https://saria-delaney.com
https://twitter.com/SariaDelaney
https://minds.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sariadelaney
https://parler.com/profile/SariaDelaney/posts
https://patreon.com/SariaDelaney
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rVmZvaJvET9T/
https://www.subscribestar.com/saria-delaney
Toss a coin to your Saria:
https://paypal.me/SariaDelaney
______________________
_______
Quellen
____________
Hintergrundmusik:
Piotr Hummel
- Reflections
- Unforgettable
https://artlist.io/artist/189/piotr-hummel
Michael Ellery - Mystery
https://artlist.io/artist/182/michael-ellery
Aquartos - Loner Way
https://artlist.io/artist/369/aquartos
Jameson Nathan Jones - Noir
https://artlist.io/artist/671/jameson-nathan-jones
DELNOVA - Inside Your Mind
https://artlist.io/artist/787/delnova
Cunningham Manor - Through the Darkness
https://artlist.io/artist/699/cunningham-manor
Bilder:
Auftragsarbeiten
https://www.pexels.com
https://pixabay.com
https://unsplash.com
https://picsart.com
Artikel / Videos:
St. Valentin von Terni
https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Valentin_von_Terni
Conrads Sicht:
Wie Social Media dich kaputt machen kann
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnVWukclh88
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Conrads_Sicht
Bewegte Bilder:
https://pixabay.com
https://videos.pexels.com
AA VFX:
https://www.youtube.com/user/dvdangor2011
Rügenwalder Teewurst Originalwerbung - Die mit der Mühle! Alle!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwYQMpd_eZA
dreamscene.org
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u-6m6MXudu4
Keywords
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