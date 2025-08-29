© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Original Video Source - https://rumble.com/v6gpn1a-must-know-ivermectin-fenbendazole-and-cancer-dr.-william-makis.html
Content Creator - https://rumble.com/c/PatriotsWithGrit?e9s=src_v1_cbl
Follow Dr. Makis on X (formerly Twitter): https://x.com/MakisMD
Follow Dr. Makis on Substack: http://makismd.substack.com
MUST KNOW! Ivermectin, Fenbendazole & Their Cancer-Fighting Benefits | Dr. William Makis Interview
In this powerful interview, Dr. William Makis shares groundbreaking insights into the potential cancer-fighting benefits of Ivermectin and Fenbendazole. We dive into the latest research, patient experiences, and Dr. Makis’ medical perspective on how these repurposed drugs may help in the fight against cancer.
👉 What you’ll learn in this video:
Why Ivermectin and Fenbendazole are being studied as anti-cancer agents
The science behind their mechanisms and potential therapeutic effects
Real-world observations and emerging evidence
Risks, safety considerations, and the need for more research
The future of repurposed drugs in cancer treatment