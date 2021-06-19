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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1041 - Kathy Rogers - Report on the crime
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10 views • June 19, 2021
Green walked into the office where Kathy was working in downtown Saginaw,MI and beat her unconscious, before stealing her coat and purse. Kathy, who was found 3 hours after the attack, sustained a broken jaw, lost vision in one of her eyes, had her sinuses crushed, and is unable to walk on her own.
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