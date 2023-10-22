Create New Account
Hezbollah ATGM direct hit annihilated Israeli soldiers group
The Prisoner
A direct ATGM attack by Hezbollah troops destroyed a group of Israeli Zionist soldiers at Hounin Barracks (Ramim) on the border of Palestine and South Lebanon. 5 IDF soldiers were killed by precision fire from Dehlavieh ATGM, which also hit an enemy surveillance site in the occupied territory in Za'arit.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

