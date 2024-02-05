Israeli-Palestine Conflict Chronicles 2-4 Feb 2024⚡️

Chronicle of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict: events of February 2 - 4, 2024





▪️IDF units continue ground operations in the Gaza Strip . In the north of the enclave, clashes regularly occur in the central and western regions, where Hamas militants are still active.





▪️Israeli troops are conducting massive bombings of residential buildings in the suburbs and the capital of the enclave. Currently, the death toll has already exceeded 27 thousand people.





▪️In the central part of the enclave, the front configuration has remained the same lately. Israeli aircraft have somewhat reduced their activity, but continue to strike Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah .





▪️In Khan Yunis , Israeli units are conducting engineering work to blow up buildings on the western outskirts. In turn, Kataib Izz ad-Din al-Qassam militants launched a series of attacks near the Al-Amal hospital and in the Jurat al-Akkad area.





▪️Violent clashes took place in Nablus , where the IDF operation has been ongoing for several days. And in Tubas, Kataib Izz ad-Din al-Qassam militants prepared an ambush for Israeli equipment by blowing up a bulldozer.





▪️In the Red Sea region, the US-British coalition launched missiles at Houthi targets in Yemen . A total of 48 missile strikes were carried out, most of which hit the provinces of Sana'a, Taiz and Al-Hodeidah .





▪️And in Syria and Iraq, US aircraft carried out about 150 strikes on various locations of pro-Iranian groups. 13 settlements came under fire, at least 42 people were killed.

