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Full Scale Communist Siege Being Waged on the American People
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52 views • January 16, 2021
Steve Quayle of https://www.gen6giants.com/ joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the full
scale Communist siege being waged on the American People.
Get exclusive news and videos Steve releases here https://www.qfiles.tv/
Saul Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/saul-alinskys-rules-
for-radicals/
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-
alert-sign-up-page/
scale Communist siege being waged on the American People.
Get exclusive news and videos Steve releases here https://www.qfiles.tv/
Saul Alinsky’s Rules For Radicals https://www.governmentpropaganda.net/saul-alinskys-rules-
for-radicals/
Please help support this Ministry https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
Sign Up for the End Times News Alert https://www.online-ministries.net/end-times-news-
alert-sign-up-page/
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