BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Patrick Hogarty | Time For Accountability | 01.28.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
158 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
7 views • 1 day ago

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe delivers a fiery update on where he's been straight from the front lines of the Eric Coomer deposition in the Patrick Byrne case, where accountability for Dominion lies and election fraud cover-ups is finally closing in. He breaks down the ticking clock on Coomer's deceptions, his lawyers' thuggish antics (including an assault on an 80-year-old attorney), and why truth is surfacing with consequences coming fast, plus fresh ties to Mark Cook's Dominion Serv-U exposé and the FBI raid on Fulton County Election HQ.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vows resistance to federal enforcement, echoing Colorado Dems like Sen. Julie Gonzales and Rep. Yara Zokaie calls to defund ICE, while Philly DA Larry Krasner spews venom at agents deporting criminals. From Ilhan Omar's "spray" incident nurses protesting Sen. Collins over ICE funding while ignoring Laken Riley's murder, to Ohio AG candidate Elliot Forhan's unhinged vow to execute Trump we expose the communist rhetoric targeting ICE, Trump, and everyday Americans.

Colorado's descent takes center stage, ranked top 7 for residents fleeing due to Democrat destruction, a cop allegedly calling for headshots on ICE agents, the state defying federal vaccine schedules despite massive funding, teachers unions obsessing over phantom ICE school raids, and politicians ignoring no-tax-on-tips/overtime laws. We call out the cartel-like resistance harming families with homelessness, drugs, and lost futures demanding real accountability before it's too late.


Joe’s Campaign Website https://oltmann2026.com/


Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann


Text Freedom to 89517 to get alerts


https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!


Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products


Protect your family from hackers by going to https://sns.pidoxa.com NOW

Keywords
joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

America at the Brink: How Government Death Squads Fuel Civil War

Mike Adams
From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin&#8217;s Unvarnished Warning on America&#8217;s Corrupt Core

From Deep State Operator to Constitutional Crusader: Kyle Seraphin’s Unvarnished Warning on America’s Corrupt Core

Mike Adams
From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

From Tail Light to Tombstone: The ICE Execution of Alex Pretti and the MAGA Abandonment of Due Process

Mike Adams
Treasury Secretary touts &#8220;substantial refunds&#8221; as Trump tax cuts take effect

Treasury Secretary touts “substantial refunds” as Trump tax cuts take effect

Cassie B.
The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

The Sky Weapon: Exposing the hidden war on our climate and freedom

Belle Carter
Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State&#8217;s Unchecked Power

Fatal Shooting, Political Reassignments, and The State’s Unchecked Power

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy