Joe Oltmann Untamed | Guest Patrick Hogarty | Time For Accountability | 01.28.26

On this episode of Joe Oltmann Untamed, Joe delivers a fiery update on where he's been straight from the front lines of the Eric Coomer deposition in the Patrick Byrne case, where accountability for Dominion lies and election fraud cover-ups is finally closing in. He breaks down the ticking clock on Coomer's deceptions, his lawyers' thuggish antics (including an assault on an 80-year-old attorney), and why truth is surfacing with consequences coming fast, plus fresh ties to Mark Cook's Dominion Serv-U exposé and the FBI raid on Fulton County Election HQ.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston vows resistance to federal enforcement, echoing Colorado Dems like Sen. Julie Gonzales and Rep. Yara Zokaie calls to defund ICE, while Philly DA Larry Krasner spews venom at agents deporting criminals. From Ilhan Omar's "spray" incident nurses protesting Sen. Collins over ICE funding while ignoring Laken Riley's murder, to Ohio AG candidate Elliot Forhan's unhinged vow to execute Trump we expose the communist rhetoric targeting ICE, Trump, and everyday Americans.

Colorado's descent takes center stage, ranked top 7 for residents fleeing due to Democrat destruction, a cop allegedly calling for headshots on ICE agents, the state defying federal vaccine schedules despite massive funding, teachers unions obsessing over phantom ICE school raids, and politicians ignoring no-tax-on-tips/overtime laws. We call out the cartel-like resistance harming families with homelessness, drugs, and lost futures demanding real accountability before it's too late.





