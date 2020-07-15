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OPERATION LOCKSTEP - TOYING WITH THE MASSES
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176 views • July 15, 2020
**** Please read and share this document: http://1776reloaded.org/joomla30/index.php/unlearn/528-surrey-a-e-consultant-spills-the-beans-on-gov-id-1984 ****
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
https://www.gracevanberkum.com/post/we-are-being-played-please-read
NWO Plandemic Business Model - https://www.brighteon.com/127dc56a-8a59-4a18-a042-1e0c042a47c8
Yup - same sick F%^&$ pushing the GOV ID 1984 Plandemic - It was never about keeping us safe ... Gov ID 1984 was designed to bring forward the Talmudic New World Order - Gov just obsoleted itself per Dec of Independence... Search DuckDuckGo for "Operation Lockstep" https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/children-have-0-00-chance-of-dying-from-covid-but-are-harmed-for-life-by-social-distancing-which-has-its-roots-in-cia-torture-techniques/
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=17388#more-17388
Masks DO NOT WORK: https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
https://www.gracevanberkum.com/post/we-are-being-played-please-read
NWO Plandemic Business Model - https://www.brighteon.com/127dc56a-8a59-4a18-a042-1e0c042a47c8
Yup - same sick F%^&$ pushing the GOV ID 1984 Plandemic - It was never about keeping us safe ... Gov ID 1984 was designed to bring forward the Talmudic New World Order - Gov just obsoleted itself per Dec of Independence... Search DuckDuckGo for "Operation Lockstep" https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/censored-covid19-pcr-tests-are-scientifically-meaningless-everything-weve-been-told-about-covid-is-a-hoax/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2020/children-have-0-00-chance-of-dying-from-covid-but-are-harmed-for-life-by-social-distancing-which-has-its-roots-in-cia-torture-techniques/
http://stateofthenation.co/?p=17388#more-17388
Masks DO NOT WORK: https://phibetaiota.net/2020/07/defdog-masks-do-not-work-can-be-bad-for-you/
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