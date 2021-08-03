Alice Down the Rabbit Hole: I’m Still Here #jfkjr #isaackappy #pricessdiana #presidenttrump [15.05.2021]

Note: I remember Alice Down the Rabbit Hole from the start the hole world lockd down march 11 2020.She was also deleted fra YT and posted the same Satanic Pedophile shit as me and a few others...And we still do... 'Follow The Fucking Money'- #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #Adrenochrome #Frazeldrip #SnuffFilm #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...Alice Down the Rabbit HolePublished May 15, 202117,976 ViewsSong by Sia "I'm Still Here"I'm fighting a battleI'm fighting my shadowHerd fears like they're cattleI'm fighting a battle, yeahI'm fighting my egoLost youth, where did we go wrong?I'm fighting for me, thoughI'm lighting the long way home[Chorus]Oh the past it haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past it haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meBut the battle was lost‘Cos I'm still here[Verse 2]I'm winning the war nowI'm winning it all nowWatch tears while they fall downI'm winning the war nowI win against egoCast light on the shadow's longI'm winning from egoI'm lighting the long way home[Chorus]Oh the past it haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past it haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meBut the battle was lost'Cos I'm still hereIt's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past, it's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past it's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meBut the battle was lost‘Cos I'm still here[Bridge]I'm fighting my egoLost youth, where did we go wrong?I'm winning for me, thoughI'm lighting the long way home[Chorus]Oh the past it's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past it's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meBut the battle was lost'Cos I'm still hereIt's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past it's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past it's haunted meOh the past it wanted me deadOh the past tormented meBut the battle was lost‘Cos I'm still hereWebsite alice-down-the-rabbit-hole.com