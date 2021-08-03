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Alice Down the Rabbit Hole: I’m Still Here #jfkjr #isaackappy #pricessdiana #presidenttrump [15.05.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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895 views • August 03, 2021
Note: I remember Alice Down the Rabbit Hole from the start the hole world lockd down march 11 2020.
She was also deleted fra YT and posted the same Satanic Pedophile shit as me and a few others...
And we still do... 'Follow The Fucking Money'
- #Pedophilia #ChildTraffiking #Grooming #LGBTQIA+ #Antifa #BLM #PizzaGate #Frazzledrip #Adrenochrome #Frazeldrip #SnuffFilm #SpiritCooking #Adrenochrome #Canibalism and much more...

Alice Down the Rabbit Hole
Published May 15, 2021
17,976 Views
https://rumble.com/vh3t8f-im-still-here-jfkjr-isaackappy-prinessdiana-presidenttrump.html
https://rumble.com/embed/vehn2b/?pub=l9py3
https://alice-down-the-rabbit-hole.com/

Song by Sia "I'm Still Here"

I'm fighting a battle
I'm fighting my shadow
Herd fears like they're cattle
I'm fighting a battle, yeah
I'm fighting my ego
Lost youth, where did we go wrong?
I'm fighting for me, though
I'm lighting the long way home

[Chorus]
Oh the past it haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past it haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
But the battle was lost
‘Cos I'm still here

[Verse 2]
I'm winning the war now
I'm winning it all now
Watch tears while they fall down
I'm winning the war now
I win against ego
Cast light on the shadow's long
I'm winning from ego
I'm lighting the long way home

[Chorus]
Oh the past it haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past it haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
But the battle was lost
'Cos I'm still here

It's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past, it's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past it's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
But the battle was lost
‘Cos I'm still here

[Bridge]
I'm fighting my ego
Lost youth, where did we go wrong?
I'm winning for me, though
I'm lighting the long way home

[Chorus]
Oh the past it's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past it's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
But the battle was lost
'Cos I'm still here

It's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past it's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past it's haunted me
Oh the past it wanted me dead
Oh the past tormented me
But the battle was lost
‘Cos I'm still here

Website alice-down-the-rabbit-hole.com
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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