© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Afghanis: Potential terrorists?
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 24, 2021
Afghanistan has once again fallen under control of the Jihadist group known as the Taliban. Leaders in the USA and Europe have raised concerns that Afghanistan may again be a center for Al-Qaida and other Islamic terrorist organizations. The USA has discussed allowing tens of thousands (or more) Afghani refugees into its land. Are there potential terrorist risks associated with any such refugees like former White House advisor Jenna Ellis has warned? Might 'Edomites' in Afghanistan be involved in the destructive confederacy prophesied in the 83rd Psalm? Does the Quran allow for terrorism? Do Bible prophecies warn of terrorism coming to those who have corrupted themselves and have forsaken God? Will Twitter bans stop biblical prophecies from being fulfilled? Should the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand expect more terrorism? Dr. Thiel addresses these issues and more in this video.
A written article of related interest is available titled "Taliban: A potential terrorist threat?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/taliban-a-potential-terrorist-threat/
A written article of related interest is available titled "Taliban: A potential terrorist threat?" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/taliban-a-potential-terrorist-threat/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.