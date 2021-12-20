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731. Why Was There No Place for Jesus to Live? (12-21-2021)
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21 views • December 20, 2021
Why did Jesus say there was no place for him to live in the earth?
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Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce Truth Ministries
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Alternate Video Sites:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/richardbruce
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/e9oV7zTdtx26/
https://rumble.com/user/RickBruce
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