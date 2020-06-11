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Fiona Barnett The Candy Girl (Documentary) - ritually abused victim of several politicians, actors and other famous people in Australia!!!
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247 views • June 11, 2020
Fiona Barnett The Candy Girl is a film about the insidious evil that exists in Australia within the ranks of our politicians and leaders who are pedophiles. In this documentary film, Fiona recalls the many times that she experienced abuse at the hands of several politicians, actors and other famous people here in Australia.(including father of Nicole Kidman)
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