================(world orders review)

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ELECTROMAGNETIC RADIATION, 5G, AI

(TOTALITARIAN TECHNOCRACY / 4th INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/UFFim4pJvG7T/ [SHARE]

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https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/

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Key Excerpt from the NCA Presentation to the Canadian Health Alliance.





(source mirror) https://www.bitchute.com/video/nkMWo8SH1N0/

(source channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nationalcitizensalliance/

(source webpage) https://www.nationalcitizensalliance.ca

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Many people have no clue as to what is here and what is coming in terms of the so-called Fourth Industrial Revolution.





Although NCA supports technology, we do not support technology at the expense of public health and well-being.





The real existential threat facing humanity is the unipolar global governance in the form of an AI Technocracy as promoted by the World Economic Forum. Global totalitarianism.





At NCA we realize that many Canadians are uninformed and misinformed about the realities as indicated by their slavish obedience to the multi-controlled political establishment, which is harming them and putting their future in peril.





Therefore, all we can do at NCA is continue to raise awareness, until a critical mass is ready to reclaim the country and whatever may be left of it.





If you want to help us, please share, become a member, make tax deductible donation… obviously, with the sinister Great Reset agenda in the works, the situation is rather serious.

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tangentopolis (world orders review)

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/