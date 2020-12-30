Watch Bill Gates Discussing Population Reduction on FOUR Separate Occasions

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- Did you know? Bill Gates’ Father Was The Head Of ‘Planned Parenthood’ And Inspired His Population Control Views.
- Bill Gates Paralyzed Half A Million Children With Polio Vaccines – Do We Really Want HIM Vaccinating The World For Coronavirus?
-It’s Time To Launch An Investigation Into The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation For Possible ‘Crimes Against Humanity’
Source : https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/bill-gates-discussing-population-reduction.html
Video Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TQNz9ocoCTM
Nathan Riddett