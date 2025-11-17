BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FCC and FDA Joint Workshop 2015 Former FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn FCC Headquarters in Washington, DC Wireless #RemoteHealthcare #MBAN FCC gives Medical Body Area Networks A Clean Bill of Health
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
6 views • 1 day ago

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E5fEB_hizCo&pp=0gcJCR4Bo7VqN5tD

.



.

If you appreciate the endless hours and effort I put in to researching & creating this content to help inform the public feel free to support my efforts here: Thank You In Advance 🙏https://ko-fi.com/rumbledad

FIND ALL SOURCE GOVERNMENT FUNDED R&D LINKS BELOW.

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989551588587827409?t=gyBZ1wygeWfaJCIu3Pmqxw&s=19


THE BURDEN OF PROOF IS NOT ON ME! I'VE DONE MY DUE DILIGENCE & RESEARCH! THE BURDEN OF PROOF IS ON YOU AND YOU'RE LOCAL REPRESENTATIVES! https://rumble.com/v71qgzs-426177928.html

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989857347628347879?t=YQ9fuvbB69q6gnBvwufXPw&s=19


The European Commission's Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe programs have funded research into terahertz (THz) intrabody communication as a key component of future 6G networks, particularly through the concept of the Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBnT) https://search.brave.com/search?q=horizon2020+European+commission+6G+Terahertz+intrabody+communication&source=android&summary=1&conversation=41eb666336170c75627b7e

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989861626535973305?t=FQ0zx-2Q1L-jcThiXaFtow&s=19


Body-Centric Terahertz Networks https://search.brave.com/search?q=Body-Centric+Terahertz+Networks&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3a3dc18877e9e2f06322a7

.

Body-centric nano-networks: EM channel characterisation in water at the terahertz band https://search.brave.com/search?q=Body-centric+nano-networks%3A+EM+channel+characterisation+in+water+at+the+terahertz+band&source=android&summary=1&conversation=cfc646814947cec34b8d9a

￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989874634980794724?t=aEq5ZzmNqxJeL24NvF5YDQ&s=19


Targeted drug delivery and real-time disease detection https://search.brave.com/search?q=targeted+drug+delivery+and+real-time+disease+detection+in+6G&source=android&summary=1&conversation=9da3403cdc95f4b2e62f6c

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989877344710898062?t=A_4-yy2e9fgXDZhsQehJLw&s=19


MIT: The scientists who are creating a bio-internet of things

The internet of things connects devices across the globe. Now researchers are considering how bacteria can join the network.

By Emerging Technology from the arXivarchive page

November 1, 2019 https://www.technologyreview.com/2019/11/01/132100/the-scientists-who-are-creating-a-bio-internet-of-things/

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989878967881634195?t=w1KY3gEBwmxSF7QoqXA2iQ&s=19


The Future of Sustainability | Bacteria, Meet the Internet of Things https://search.brave.com/search?q=internet+of+bacteria+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=1c98e526900d61af632194

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1989881665024414000?t=pymgVRNMjlziWwfopNI_FQ&s=19

Keywords
trump20242030covid
