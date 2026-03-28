Medical Tyrants Strikes Back, A.I., & Mind ~ Medical Religion Vs. Christian Ethics ~

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In todays discussion we will talk about acip (Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices) being infiltrated by vaccine / drug pushers like the American Academy of Pediatrics trying to push back on Robert Kennedy Juniors progress with the HHS, and we will also talk about A.I. Tech and the major concerns from the working class and democrats. We will also introduce you to a doctor that has a program and book to teach you how to master your own mind, in which Dell Bigtree will be talking to today. Finally, we will be sharing the latest episode of the Highwire, which is episode 469: acip upheaval, ai disruption, and mastering your mind.
References:
- e469: THE HIGHWIRE: ACIP UPHEAVAL, AI DISRUPTION, AND MASTERING YOUR MIND
https://rumble.com/v77nnqg-episode-469-acip-upheaval-ai-disruption-and-mastering-your-mind.html?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v1_sa_o%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
- Dead Doctors Don't lies by Dr. Joel Wallach
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCs9qMkPYzg
- An Inconvenient Study
https://rumble.com/v708dfw-an-inconvenient-study-feature-film.html?e9s=src_v1_s%2Csrc_v1_s_m&sci=92b6128c-0a90-4caa-b51e-bf3a05c34322
- Propaganda Exposed Uncensored
https://rumble.com/v1w9aqc-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-1-question-everything.html
- Covid 19 Great Reset by Klause Schwab
https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab
- The Real Anthony Fauci
https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf
- TTAV: Presents Remedy
https://rumble.com/v5zw6u2-the-truth-about-vaccines-docu-series-episode-1-robert-f.-kennedy-jr-intervi.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
- VAX - UNVAX LET THE SCIENCE SPEAK by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
+ https://www.booktopia.com.au/vax-unvax-brian-hooker/book/9781510766969.html
+ https://oceanofpdf.com/authors/robert-f-kennedy/pdf-epub-vax-unvax-let-the-science-speak-childrens-health-defense-download/
- William Casey's misinformation statement
https://archive.org/details/cia-director-william-casey-disinformation-program-quote-soruce
- Vaccines' Amen by Aaron Siri
https://vaccinesamen.com/
- 'MAHA' Movement A Threat To Public Health? | The View
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QAYXPagdf-c