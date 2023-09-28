Create New Account
Rep. Fallon lays out evidence of Biden meeting with corrupt oligarchs from Russia, China, Ukraine
🚨WATCH: Rep. Pat Fallon lays out the evidence of President Joe Biden meeting with corrupt oligarchs from Russia, China, and Ukraine after they paid his son Hunter Biden millions of dollars.


"You have foreigners that deliver pallets of cash to the Bidens, and then they have dinner with Joe... This is direct evidence of corruption and bribery."


@RepPatFallon

https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1707469678107623796?s=20


Keywords
house oversight committeebiden crime familyimpeachment inquiry hearing

