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Vacunación Por PCR: Patentando Seres Humanos, Dra. Lorraine Day
CvTruth
CvTruth
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57 views • February 18, 2022
La reconocida doctora estadounidense, Lorraine Day, expone el engaño de la pruebas de hisopados que se utiliezan para diagnosticar el Covid-19, y te dice que estás pruebas en relizan son vacunas, y a que al vacunarte, te conviertes en un producto patentado.

Para ver este video en más idiomas y para obtener más información, visite nuestro sitio web
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/

CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/
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ENGLISH
TITLE: PCR Vaccination: Patenting Human Beings, Dr. Lorraine Day

DESCRIPTION: The renowned American doctor, Lorraine Day, exposes the deception of the swab tests used to diagnose Covid-19, and tells you that these tests are actually vaccines, and that onece vaccinated, you become a patented product.

To watch this video in more languages and for more info please visit our website
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en/vacunacion-atraves-de-la-pcr-dra-lorraine-day/
CrsitoVerdad | cvTruth
https://www.cristoverdad.com/en
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Keywords
vacunacionvacunasnuevo orden mundialpandemiacoronaviruscovid-19kary mullisestado profundoenganoarnmnanoparticulasarn mensajeroprueba de pcragenda malvadahospital de la universidad john hopkins
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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