Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shanghai China Dec 24 2022 Christmas Eve Walk Tour 2022-Christmas Market in Downtown上海圣诞平安夜
46 views
channel image
alltheworldsastage
Published 16 hours ago |

Shanghai China Dec 24 2022 Christmas Eve Walk Tour 2022-Christmas Market in Downtown上海圣诞平安夜阿为逛世界Wei's Travel @weitravelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mS16o4iLXOI


Cherish the Moment🎄Shanghai Christmas Eve Walk Tour 2022~Amazing Christmas Market in Downtown上海圣诞平安夜

Keywords
freedomvaccinescensorshiplieschinapandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskstaiwancoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemiccurfewsthegreatresetukrainewarcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesrussiawarciawarschinaproteststhenewnormal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket