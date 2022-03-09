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Expert Panel Discussion on COVID19 & Medical Freedom | Pennsylvania State Senate, Mar 4 2022
KristallKlar
KristallKlar
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111 views • March 09, 2022
Time: Friday, March 4th from 9 – 11AM
Location: Capitol (East Wing Room – 8E-A)
Livestream: senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel

Legislators:
Senator Doug Mastriano (Host)
Senator Michelle Brooks (Chair of Senate Health and Human Services Committee)
Representative Dawn Keefer
Representative Rob Kauffman
Others TBD

Expert Panelists:

Peter McCullough MD, MPH – A worldwide leader in pandemic response with more than 600 publications in the National Library of Medicine and 50 publications specific to COVID-19. He has previously testified in the U.S. Senate regarding Pandemic Response. Dr. McCullough will discuss the “four pillars of pandemic response”.

Dr. Bryan Ardis – A chiropractor, acupuncturist, and medical researcher who has treated over 10,000 patients from around the world. Dr. Ardis will share his research on ongoing medical protocol for COVID. He will also discuss the impact of current medical protocols, such as the use of Remdesivir, in hospitals on our health.

Mr. Steve Kirsch – A philanthropist and former Silicon Valley tech executive. When the pandemic started, he created the COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) to fund researchers working on repurposed drugs including fluvoxamine which reduces death from COVID by a factor of 12. That study was featured on 60 Minutes. Steve also writes a popular COVID-19 newsletter on Substack at stevekirsch.substack.com. He has also testified in the US Senate on Pandemic response.

Thomas Renz, Esq – A law graduate from Case Western University and counsel for many federal lawsuits challenging COVID-19 lockdowns, mask mandates, and vaccine requirements. He is also the founder of the non-profit organization “For God, Family, and Country.”

This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://senatormastriano.com/medicalfreedompanel/

Expert Panel Discussion on COVID19 & Medical Freedom | Pennsylvania State Senate, Mar 4 2022

Expert Panel Discussion on COVID19 & Medical Freedom, Pennsylvania State Senate, Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Bryan Ardis, Mr. Steve Kirsch, Thomas Renz, Esq., Mar 4 2022

Expert Panel Discussion, COVID19, Medical Freedom, Pennsylvania State Senate, Mar 4 2022
Keywords
medical freedomcovid19mar 4 2022expert panel discussionpennsylvania state senate
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