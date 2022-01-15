© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IF YOU DRINK SOFT DRINKS LIKE SODA OR YOU EAT CEREAL FOR BREAKFAST U MIGHT WANT TO WATCH THIS !
Follow
2
Share
Report
814 views • January 15, 2022
Just when you thought it was SAFE to drink soda pop, like coca cola, pepsi, or any other soft drinks that are made by several companies these days. You might want to rethink ever drinking them again! - Just when you thought eating a bowl of cereal with milk in the morning was healthy for you, think again! - Most foods, if not all of them that are made in a can, or in a box can contain many of these ingriedients you may not want to be putting into your body for several reasons. And why are they doing it folks ? The question and answer is obvious.. to KILL EVERYBODY.. You can't Trust any food these day's buyer BEWARE!! These Foods will contain Graphene Oxcide and other Nano-Particulates... Heavy Metal Compounds and Pesticides. Do Your own research and you will see what you learned here today is ALL TRUE! - Share this video with everyone you love and care about! - WATCH DR. DAVID MARTINS VIDEO YOU ALL NEED TO WATCH - https://www.bitchute.com/video/OP5YyrIP2cHq/ - "Freeing One Enslaved Mind At A Time" - Thank you for taking the time to stop by the channel and for watching the videos. Please share the videos with people you love and care about to help humanity out of the pack of lies by the Mainstream Media and Governments around the world. This is a Christian based channel who helps you understand bible prophecy in conjunction with Modern day reality. - You can also Visit us and Follow Us over on TWITCH TV by downloading the app in the Google store, or going DIRECT to the webpage here: https://www.twitch.tv/wakingupthesheepontwitch - We are also On Twitter at https://twitter.com/wakinguptheshe1 - and also over on Gab.com - https://gab.com/AlternativeNews - FUTURE WEBSITE I AM IN THE PROCESS OF CREATING IN CASE THE CHANNEL GETS DELETED OFF BITCHUTE - MAKE SURE YOU BOOKMARK THIS TO FIND ME: http://www.wakingupthesheep.com - THERE IS NOTHING ON THIS PAGE YET BUT THERE WILL BE WITHIN (3-6) MONTHS. I WILL UPDATE YOU IN FUTURE VIDEOS WHEN MY WEBSITE GOES LIVE - **If you would like to visit Pastor Francis Chan please click here: https://www.youtube.com/channel - CHINESE TROOPS TO INVADE AMERICA - ALONG WITH THE RUSSIANS - ****A MUST WATCH VIDEO**** - **PLEASE WATCH CHUCK YOUNGBRANDT'S THE END OF AMERICA AND WORLD WAR - VISION'S FROM GOD ABOUT THE END OF THE WORLD - A MUST WATCH !! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/bM8PDiVLfZ25/ - INVASION BY CHINESE AND RUSSIAN TROOPS ON AMERICAN SOIL AND AUSTRALIA. - If you would like to visit Pastor Stan Johnson's Channel over on Youtube at the Prophecy Club here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/c/ProphecyClub
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.