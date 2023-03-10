Create New Account
Banned Book Review ⛔ "Game" by Roosh V
jroseland
Published 20 hours ago |

A comprehensive game textbook for the modern seducer from the Internet's most infamous (former) pickup artist.Pickup and dating gurus are a dime a dozen on the internet and I think many of them espouse advice that ignores the rapidly changing and increasingly toxic cultural environment in which seduction occurs. Roosh V writes from a conservative, right-wing, traditional perspective for men who are seducing in an increasingly hostile environment.


Read Book Review 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/588-game-roosh-v

