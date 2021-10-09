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Biden gives a fake Sandra Lindsay (first person to be vaccinated) an award
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304 views • October 09, 2021
Jamaican Nurse Sandra Lindsay Who Was First In The USA To Be Vaccinated Honored By Joe Rob Biden . (except it's not really her)
https://www.jns.org/long-island-jewish-medical-center-site-of-one-of-first-injections-of-covid-vaccine/
Jamaican nurse Sandra Lindsay, DHSc, RN, who was the first person in the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19, was recognized with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Outstanding Americans by Choice at the Jesuit Andrew White House, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_White_(Jesuit)
https://jamaicans.com/jamaican-american-nurse-who-was-first-in-the-usa-to-be-vaccinated-honored-by-president/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/14/nyregion/us-covid-vaccine-first-sandra-lindsay.html
THE FIRST [VACCINATED PERSON] RETURNS FOR HER [BOOSTER SHOT] SHE ALREADY DIED FROM THE FIRST JAB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0Xyjrzmdgwo/
https://www.jns.org/long-island-jewish-medical-center-site-of-one-of-first-injections-of-covid-vaccine/
Jamaican nurse Sandra Lindsay, DHSc, RN, who was the first person in the United States to be vaccinated against COVID-19, was recognized with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services Outstanding Americans by Choice at the Jesuit Andrew White House, https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Andrew_White_(Jesuit)
https://jamaicans.com/jamaican-american-nurse-who-was-first-in-the-usa-to-be-vaccinated-honored-by-president/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/14/nyregion/us-covid-vaccine-first-sandra-lindsay.html
THE FIRST [VACCINATED PERSON] RETURNS FOR HER [BOOSTER SHOT] SHE ALREADY DIED FROM THE FIRST JAB
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0Xyjrzmdgwo/
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