The Truth About TD Jakes and Freemasonry Revealed!

This is NOT an attack against Mr. TD Jakes or the Freemasonry Organization. This is to expose, educate, and call for repentance. As a nation and society, much has been hidden in plain sight.





To understand something, you have to learn the basics. I have no affiliation with the organization or The Pottter's House Ministry.





To take an oath as a pastor, especially a leader is serious in the eyes of Yeshua and goes against scripture. You cannot serve two masters.





Matthew 6:24 KJV — No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.





1 John 4:1 KJV — Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.

1 John 1:9 KJV — If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.

2 John 1:7 KJV — For many deceivers are entered into the world, who confess not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an antichrist.

Jeremiah 29:13 KJV — And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.

2 Peter 3:9 KJV — The Lord is not slack concerning his promise, as some men count slackness; but is longsuffering to us-ward, not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to repentance.

2 Corinthians 4:4 KJV — In whom the god of this world hath blinded the minds of them which believe not, lest the light of the glorious gospel of Christ, who is the image of God, should shine unto them.

1 Peter 4:17 KJV

For the time is come that judgment must begin at the house of God: and if it first begin at us, what shall the end be of them that obey not the gospel of God?





