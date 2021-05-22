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What Species shares Same Brain as Humans?
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323 views • May 22, 2021
I've tried to tell everyone that my videos are parts of a whole- For one to gain from my knowledge, then one needs to stay with me from start to the last video of a large lecture too large for 3 or 4 videos; so I use clips with video clips from the work of others to support my train of thought offered to you for consideration if one can or will still think critically and logically-
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