MUST SEE****FRAGILE SKIES****WEATHER WARFARE****

We are living in terrible times. Satanic elite and those that worship is using weather warfare (HAARP) upon the earth. We as believers must stay prayerful and diligent in our walk with Christ like never before. Pray one for the other, give, and help each other as the Spirit of Christ leads. It's only going to get worse according to the holy scriptures. Be prepared and be guided by the true holy spirit because not all people have the true holy spirit. Only a few that are truly real and true with The Most High Ahayah and Yashaya Christ. Everyone else outside of the true chosen people (True Seed of Jacob, Hebrew Israelites and Gentiles) are on the broad way and wide gate. Matthew 7:13-14.



If you have not repented to Christ of your sins, hearken to him and turn from your sins while there is still time. He will forgive you if you truly do mean it and if you are truly chosen by him. No man can come to the Father except he be drawn by him. If you are being drawn by him submit, and repent. John 6:44. Acts 2:38. Blessings:)))