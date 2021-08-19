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Best Selling Author Peter Montoya Talks About The Second Civil War On FREE RANGE with Gail of Gaia
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71 views • August 19, 2021
The Second Civil War: A citizens’ guide to healing our fractured nation (August 3, 2021), highly sought-after speaker and bestselling author Peter Montoya dissects fear-based messaging and highly accessible technology, revealing how they have placed individuals—everyday Americans—on both the front lines and within the command bunkers in the early stages of this second civil war, and provides strategies and solutions to bring the conflict to an amicable end.
www.petermontoya.com.
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www.petermontoya.com.
Please Help Support the Work of Gail and FREE RANGE here:
Paypal:
https://paypal.me/FreeRangeGailofGaia
Cash App:
https://cash.app/$gailofgaia/
Mail contributions to:
(postal money orders or cash in foil are the easiest)
Gail Ross
P.O. Box 20971
Sedona, Arizona, 86341
Please Sign up for our Newsletter!
https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/AoG8LQh
Gail of Gaia Website (with videos):
http://gailofgaia.com
Gail's Product Links:
Hemp Paste: Hemppaste.gailofgaia.com
C60 evo body and face:
http://c60.gailofgaia.com
Code EVGG
Modexus Superfruit
http://gailofgaia.modexus.com
Touchstone Essentials
https://gailofgaia.thegoodinside.com
Fresh and Alive
My Affiliate link with Ken's site is # 496262
Please use the following links below for his Remarkable Products :
Fresh and Alive Raw Vegetarian Recipes with Ken Rohla 2 DVD Set
https://www.freshandalive.com/product..
.
Public Video platforms:
You tube:
https://youtube.com/user/gailross5555
UGETUBE:
https://ugetube.com/@gailofgaia
Rumble:
https://rumble.com/search/video?q=Gail%20of%20gaia/
Brandnewtube:
https://brandnewtube.com/search?keyword=Gailofgaia
Bitchute:
https://bitchute.com/channel/MM4AL9ttXI8k/
Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@GailofaiaG:5
Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gailofgaia
Gail of Gaia Social Media Sites:
Telegram:
https://t.me/gailofgaia/
Twitter:
https://twitter.com/GailofGaia?s=09/
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/GailofGaia
Tumblr:
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Pinterest:
https://www.pinterest.com/pin/405183297727199106/
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