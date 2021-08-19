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Best Selling Author Peter Montoya Talks About The Second Civil War On FREE RANGE with Gail of Gaia
FREE RANGE: Gail of Gaia
FREE RANGE: Gail of Gaia
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The Second Civil War: A citizens’ guide to healing our fractured nation (August 3, 2021), highly sought-after speaker and bestselling author Peter Montoya dissects fear-based messaging and highly accessible technology, revealing how they have placed individuals—everyday Americans—on both the front lines and within the command bunkers in the early stages of this second civil war, and provides strategies and solutions to bring the conflict to an amicable end.
www.petermontoya.com.
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