Convoy to Canberra 30/31 January 2022

This is my record of bits of my own experience joining up with one Victorian convoy group on their way to Canberra. The task was simple, to travel in smaller convoys from different parts of Victoria and to meet at Wodonga, the border town (Vic/NSW). At 6 am the following day (31 January 2022), with trucks leading, we travelled in convoy all the way to Canberra stopping at Gundagai and Yass for toilet breaks. We arrived to park near Parliament House at around 12 noon. I will make separate videos about what happened there. The music backing for the video has been composed by my brother Phillip Ackland called "The Barrow Island March" from his album Seismic Lines (used with permission). The Convoy to Canberra rally is being led by groups who are against mandatory vaccinations and includes the Sovereign Citizens movement, with many trucks, vans and cars travelling thousands of kilometres from interstate to join the rally.