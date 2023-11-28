Tucker interviewed Bannon on his birthday and they addressed the ongoing situation unfolding in Ireland.

What they don't tell you about illegal immigration and the open border policy that's happening spreading across the world is the globalist strategy behind it all.

They want us to forget our heritage, our history and everything special that each country brings to the table.

The world is realizing what an open border and a destruction of cultures really is once the illusion is destroyed through truth.

The liberal talking point is to manipulate people's emotions into accepting anyone into your "house" based off a fabricated sense of compassion but there is a sinister Trojan horse lurking in the shadows.

May each country in this world find success at fighting back against this one world agenda.

We are waking up.

