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Raised Garden Beds - Post Blizzard - Making more progress
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1288 views • April 21, 2022
Working on the raised garden bed construction. We got several feet of snow in a matter of a couple days. It's now thawing fast, and it's time to get some work done. Join me for tips, trick, ponderings, and a bit of humor.
Connect with me on Brighteon.social @walkingintruth
Music in video is from: bensound.com
Connect with me on Brighteon.social @walkingintruth
Music in video is from: bensound.com
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