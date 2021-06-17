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Video: Heathrow Airport Keeps Citizens As Prisoners
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80 views • June 17, 2021
Travelers going through Heathrow have to pay 1750 pounds to stay in quarantine facility at the airport. Single File Exercising, No talking to people over the fence, 4 Guards on every floor. Welcome to the prison planet.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ca81b99b9d751042a6cfe0
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60ca81b99b9d751042a6cfe0
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