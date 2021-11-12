Dr. David Martin: “We are on the precipice of the mass murder of 5-11 year olds”

“We are on the precipice of the mass murder of 5-11 year olds in this country and we are pretending that that's as important or less important as whether we have critical race theory in schools.”“Children are being murdered and we are pretending like that's one of the issues. I'm sorry but for me that is not one of the issues. Right now the EUA (emergecy use authorization), an illegality of the criminal conspiracy that gave rise to that EUA, is THE issue. And if we're not focused on THE issue, we're going to watch young men and women who never get to live toWW see adulthood in our name because we were so damned concerned about the topic that we were interested in.”“I'm going to put my life energy on a single focus, which is, until we hold the criminal conspirators accountable, and until we end the emergecy use authorization, we are not done. There is no other topic, right now, there is no other topic, that I'm concerning myself with save the preservation of the next generation from a mass murdering genocidal, psychopathic, group of criminals, who've decided they can look on a five-year old with contempt.”“It is high time we start actually calling out what it is. This is a genocidal initiative, and that is exactly what's being done, and it's being done by a criminal conspiracy, and we must address that issue.”