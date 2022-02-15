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01/05/2022 Mike Adams: 53% of the world’s population has been vaccinated. 1.5 billion of the vaccinated will die, 1.5 billion will suffer debilitating injuries, and another 1.5 billion may survive this. The unvaccinated are the ones upon whom the world depends. They will have to rebuild society and procreate and have children and create a sustainable human race for this planet.