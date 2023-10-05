Create New Account
Muckraker Exposé: Massive child escort operation passing through via McAllen Intern'l Airport.
Muckrake Exposé reveals a massive child escorting operation passing through McAllen International Airport.


BREAKING: Whistleblower @carlosstex has been told by a worker at McAllen Miller International Airport that employees have been given orders to kick journalists off of the premises.


This comes two days after the release of our tell-all exposé revealing a massive child escorting operation passing through McAllen Miller International Airport.


This is what they don't want you to see.

Muckraker.com

@realmuckraker 

https://x.com/realmuckraker/status/1708894650751152176?s=20

human traffickingchild traffickingorgan harvestingcartelsredactedbiden regimechild sex tradeglobal organ trafficking

