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Βατικανό, φωλεά εχιδνών;
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2711 views • January 03, 2020
Ο Χριστός είχε δίκιο αποκαλώντας το ιερατείο φωλεά εχιδνών...
Εδώ είναι εμφανές ότι δοξάζονται α/ ο εωσφόρος, β/ τα ερπετά.
Το υποτιθέμενα "χριστιανικό" ιερατείο, μόνο στον Χριστό δεν στέκεται... Αποφεύγει τον σταυρό λες και είναι πανούκλα, και απεικονίζει τον Χριστό ως εξάμβλωμα... δείτε, φρίξτε και ΞΥΠΝΗΣΤΕ
ανέβηκε εδώ https://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/2020/01/blog-post.html
κι εκεί μπορειτε να σχολιασετε....
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=323063#p323063
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
Εδώ είναι εμφανές ότι δοξάζονται α/ ο εωσφόρος, β/ τα ερπετά.
Το υποτιθέμενα "χριστιανικό" ιερατείο, μόνο στον Χριστό δεν στέκεται... Αποφεύγει τον σταυρό λες και είναι πανούκλα, και απεικονίζει τον Χριστό ως εξάμβλωμα... δείτε, φρίξτε και ΞΥΠΝΗΣΤΕ
ανέβηκε εδώ https://ideografhmata.blogspot.com/2020/01/blog-post.html
κι εκεί μπορειτε να σχολιασετε....
σχετικό νήμα στο σάιτ μου https://ideografhmata.gr/forum/viewtopic.php?p=323063#p323063
Email και paypal μου : [email protected]
facebook https://www.facebook.com/arela.ideo
twitter https://twitter.com/Vasoula2908
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