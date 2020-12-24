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Matt. 23-24 Lord, "When will these Spiritual Dark Ages end?"
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11 views • December 24, 2020
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I do not know why Trump is foreshadowed by Cyrus the Great. I do not know why I am foreshadowed by Ezekiel 39:25-29. All I know is that I must obey the Lord and warn the righteous and the unrighteous that denominational apostasy is ending 2 Thess. 2:3-11.
https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US
TheRodOfIron.org is your source for the Perfect Law of Liberty (The Bible that frees us from every wind of doctrine of men). A restoration work that will always be in progress until the 2nd age of the Kingdom of Heaven 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Eph. 2:7.
If you want to help others be free from every wind of doctrine of men:
https://paypal.me/Watchman70AD?locale.x=en_US
If you want to be a part of the limited commission join us at patreon
https://www.patreon.com/The_Watchman
To purchase the Rod of Iron: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan
I do not know why Trump is foreshadowed by Cyrus the Great. I do not know why I am foreshadowed by Ezekiel 39:25-29. All I know is that I must obey the Lord and warn the righteous and the unrighteous that denominational apostasy is ending 2 Thess. 2:3-11.
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