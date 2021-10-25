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Climate Alarmists' Record: Wrong About EVERYTHING
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10 views • October 25, 2021
As world leaders and Deep State swamp monsters prepare to descend on Scotland for the annual UN "climate" convention, The New American magazine's Alex Newman spends this episode of Behind The Deep State reminding everyone of the long track record of failed predictions made by establishment propagandist on climate. From claims of CO2-driven "man-made global cooling" catastrophe to outrageous predictions of mass death from supposed warming chaos, the climate alarmists have literally been wrong about everything. With this incredible record of being wrong, it's hard to believe that the climate machine would claim to more certain than ever. But of course, the goal was never to accurately forecast climate trends--it was always to scare you into surrendering liberty and prosperity.
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