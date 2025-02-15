❗️Kellogg reveals they will try to force Putin to make territorial concessions and break alliances with North Korea, China, Iran as part of Ukraine deal - part 2

Kellogg reveals they will try to force Putin to make territorial concessions and break alliances with North Korea, China, Iran as part of Ukraine deal.

Adding from this afternoon:

JUST IN! At Washington's initiative, a phone conversation took place between the foreign ministers of Russia and the U.S., according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Adding:

Macron Calls Emergency Summit on Trump’s Ukraine Policy

French President Emmanuel Macron has convened an emergency summit in Paris on Monday to address Donald Trump’s approach to Ukraine,

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski announced at the Munich Security Conference.

"I'm very pleased that President Macron has called our leaders to Paris," Sikorski said, adding that he expects European leaders to take the challenges posed by the U.S. "very seriously."

"President Trump has a working method that the Russians call ‘reconnaissance by force’—you push forward, see what happens, and then adjust your position. … And we need to respond," the Polish minister stated.

It remains unclear whether all EU leaders will attend or just a select group of countries. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also been invited.

ℹ️Additionally, EU foreign ministers will hold an extraordinary meeting tomorrow on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.