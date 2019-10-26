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Hacking the architecture of personality with Harald Kautz-Vella
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103 views • October 26, 2019
here speaks Harald about the architecture of the personality and how to hack it in order to grow and come out of the habitual programming of our selves.
here is the movie i mentioned about the trees - https://youtu.be/2ENP5qwlL7I
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
here is the movie i mentioned about the trees - https://youtu.be/2ENP5qwlL7I
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK IN ISRAEL - SAVING THE CHILDREN OF ISRAEL: https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
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