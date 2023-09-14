Should You Go into the Light at Death? False New Age Memes about Near Death Experiences (NDEs)

Sources: Pleiadian Healer "Reviewing Dolores Cannon: False White Light Guru Of The New Age Movement!"
https://odysee.com/@pleiadianhealer:6/reviewing-dolores-cannon-false-white:c
Quote: "From an early age, we are being told to go towards the tunnel of light once we die. People with NDE all talk about the same light they see and the mainstream, new age and religious movements have been rigorously pushing the tunnel of light idea and how it gets you to the after life. Watch this video to find out why it is another trap, what to do instead and how we are being used in the reincarnation trap as energy sources."
Website: https://www.pleiadianhealer.com/
Telegram group and chat: https://t.me/joinchat/VBsivSSWEA6guaCL
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/EO7NMFsKHZ0E/
"Pleiadian Healer Tarot Cards"
https://www.youtube.com/c/PleiadianHealerTarotcards
FURTHER INFORMATION:
"Moksha from Earth" about the lighttrap: https://bit.ly/3ghTUZU
"Archons rule Earth" about the 7 planetary rulers: https://bit.ly/3D0RDfl
"Dark Side of Jesus" about John, the true Christos: https://bit.ly/3xZLP24
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.