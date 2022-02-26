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End The Pedo Bureaucracy
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51 views • February 26, 2022
The scumbags that prey on children are multiplying. They are so brazen that they hunt them on social media. Sometimes they are even the developers of those platforms.
They are their teachers.
They are in top positions in law enforcement.
As A disgraced Louisiana teacher,Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty to "horrific crimes" against children after admitting to serving her students cupcakes that contained sperm from her ex-husband, 44-year-old former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT member Dennis Perkins who is awaiting his own trial on dozens of child sex crime charges.
They are in the tax fueled bureaucracy that runs our lives.
This is the hill to die on. The charade has gone on long enough. They can’t have our children.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
They are their teachers.
They are in top positions in law enforcement.
As A disgraced Louisiana teacher,Cynthia Perkins has pleaded guilty to "horrific crimes" against children after admitting to serving her students cupcakes that contained sperm from her ex-husband, 44-year-old former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT member Dennis Perkins who is awaiting his own trial on dozens of child sex crime charges.
They are in the tax fueled bureaucracy that runs our lives.
This is the hill to die on. The charade has gone on long enough. They can’t have our children.
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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