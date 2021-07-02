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Lessons in Propaganda from Government Education
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Lessons in Propaganda from Government Education
By Stefan Molyneux
"A general State education is a mere contrivance for molding people to be exactly like one another; and as the mold in which it casts them is that which pleases the dominant power in the government, whether this be a monarch, an aristocracy, or a majority of the existing generation; in proportion as it is efficient and successful, it establishes a despotism over the mind, leading by a natural tendency to one over the body." - John Stuart Mill, On Liberty, 1859
"The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next." - Abraham Lincoln
Podcast: http://www.fdrurl.com/FP1_Podcast
Lessons in Propaganda from Government Education
By Stefan Molyneux
"A general State education is a mere contrivance for molding people to be exactly like one another; and as the mold in which it casts them is that which pleases the dominant power in the government, whether this be a monarch, an aristocracy, or a majority of the existing generation; in proportion as it is efficient and successful, it establishes a despotism over the mind, leading by a natural tendency to one over the body." - John Stuart Mill, On Liberty, 1859
"The philosophy of the school room in one generation will be the philosophy of government in the next." - Abraham Lincoln
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